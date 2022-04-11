17 people share things that are normalized in America but 'absurd' everywhere else.

Why aren't the taxes included on the price tag and how can everyone immediately calculate a 20% tip on everything? Is that a piece of bread or a birthday cake and why doesn't anyone understand the metric system? America can be a confusing place...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's something normal in America that is completely absurd in other countries?" people were ready to share the moments of culture shock and confusion that come with living or being a tourist in the United States.

1.

64 oz sodas. - LeChiotChatteique

2.

Allegiance to the flag....I am fairly sure that America is the only place that does this - cheesetopclowns

3.

Openly carrying guns in public - Holgen1347

4.

In some states, you can buy guns at the same place you buy groceries. - oooo_football_friend

5.

Small-talking with stranger in public. Where I'm from, if you try something like that, they'll think you are weird or crazy. - oliu3

6.