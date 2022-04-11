17 people share things that are normalized in America but 'absurd' everywhere else.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's something normal in America that is completely absurd in other countries?" people were ready to share the moments of culture shock and confusion that come with living or being a tourist in the United States.
64 oz sodas. - LeChiotChatteique
Allegiance to the flag....I am fairly sure that America is the only place that does this - cheesetopclowns
Openly carrying guns in public - Holgen1347
In some states, you can buy guns at the same place you buy groceries. - oooo_football_friend
Small-talking with stranger in public. Where I'm from, if you try something like that, they'll think you are weird or crazy. - oliu3
Paying thousands of dollars for an ambulance - Snoo5218