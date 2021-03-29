17 people reveal their biggest dating regret of their twenties.

Dating in your twenties can be a rollercoaster of bad blind dates, ghosting, vague or complete lack of labels, and clumsily navigating what you're looking for from a romantic partner...

"Friends with benefits," casual hookups, open relationships, serial monogamy--dating as a 20-something is all about learning what you want while struggling through some hilariously awkward dating flops. Sometimes you meet your "soulmate" while you're young and somehow completely dodge the forbidden forest of heartbreak, but most of the time finding love in your twenties is a journey and test. Hitting it off with someone on an app or over text only to meet in person and discover there's no chemistry, figuring out whether or not you have to break up with someone you're not even technically dating, and ghosting into the abyss after a tepid taco night are all sometimes along the path to "the one."

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are your biggest dating regrets from your 20s?" people were ready to share the romance-related tips they wish they had known before turning thirty.