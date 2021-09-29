17 people reveal which celebrities are actually nightmares to work with.

While everyone is allowed to have a bad day every once in awhile, if you're a famous person you should expect your meltdown to be brutally roasted some day years in the future by a waitress on TikTok.

Catching your favorite actor or musician rushing through the airport when the sun rises and trying to spark a riveting, life-changing conversation about their art with them will probably only emphasize the "never meet your heroes" theory for you. Respecting that famous people are also just people who deserve personal space and privacy while out at a restaurant or browsing the produce section is part of being a decent person. Still, there are some celebrities who absolutely deserve to be dragged through the viral comment sections for their notoriously awful behavior.

What starts as a Tuesday temper tantrum over sparkling water in the dressing room gets back to the makeup artist's roommate who then tells her boyfriend who then tells Twitter and then years later, everyone knows that someone like Lea Michele is a nightmare to work with. Leaving a pattern of threats, bad tips, rude comments to people who work for you or overall entitled chaos in your path probably won't earn you the career of your dreams regardless of how talented you are. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What celebrities are actually as*holes in real life?" people who have a memorable and awful experience with a rude star were ready to reveal the gossip.