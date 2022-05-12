17 people reveal the new rule that was put in place because of something they did.

We've all walked into a public space, perused the long list of legal jargon and "rules for guests," and wondered what on earth went down at the hotel pool that required staff to type up "NO air mattresses..."

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What rules were put in place because of you?" people who found a clever way to dodge a restriction, cheat the system, or have a little too much fun were ready to share the story.

1.

I’m the reason my school doesn’t allow Nintendo DS’s on the bus anymore. Its been like 11 years, they still won’t allow it. - Tannerb8000

2.

You can no longer skip to the end of training videos at Wendy's. I completed about 10 hours of this training when it was implemented, after I'd already been working there a year, in about 45 minutes.