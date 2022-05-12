17 people reveal the new rule that was put in place because of something they did.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What rules were put in place because of you?" people who found a clever way to dodge a restriction, cheat the system, or have a little too much fun were ready to share the story.
I’m the reason my school doesn’t allow Nintendo DS’s on the bus anymore. Its been like 11 years, they still won’t allow it. - Tannerb8000
You can no longer skip to the end of training videos at Wendy's. I completed about 10 hours of this training when it was implemented, after I'd already been working there a year, in about 45 minutes.
Open, skip, skip, skip, skip, do test, rinse and repeat. I was quite proud of my "estimated time 45 minutes, time to completion 2 minutes." My store which is a franchise location, got a call from corporate like an hour later. - Thegungoesbangbang