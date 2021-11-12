17 people reveal the worst Christmas present they ever received.

Holiday shopping can be a nightmare of out-of-stock items, delayed shipping, juggling multiple bags through the crowded malls and wondering if you can get away with getting all your relatives the same gifts you get them every year...

Slight variations on that one gift that was a hit six years ago can be tempting, and if you lean more toward Scrooge-territory during the holidays then gifting everyone cash is always an iconic move. Sometimes even if you know everything about the people you love, shopping for them can be a dead end. Socks, chocolates, sweaters, or books are all classic choices but there's always at least one person on the list who is famously "difficult to shop for."

While the mere thought and effort required to go out and get someone a gift deserves a heartfelt thank you note, sometimes people impressively miss the mark. No grandma, I've never once expressed interest in becoming a juggler on a unicycle but thank you for the circus kit?

So, if you could use a laugh while panic-shopping for the rapidly approaching holiday season, here are the best responses to a Reddit user's question to internet strangers about the worst Christmas gifts they ever received.