17 people reveal the worst mistakes they ever made at work.

So, when a Reddit user confessed to strangers of the internet, "I just screwed up royally at work. Let me hear your worst work f*ck up stories" people who have made some serious workplace mistakes were ready to trauma-bond.

I put Saw on instead of Spongebob Squarepants for the Kids Club Sunday morning show.

I used to be a projectionist. I screwed up EVERY single shift.

I played the subtitled film "Downfall" and screwed up the racking/alignment so the film was too low on the screen meaning the subtitles were nowhere to be seen. Cue "Hey this film is in german!" complaints.

I left the premiere of "Meet the Fockers" in the dark with a low humming noise for 15 minutes. Although some might say this is a better experience than the actual film.

Cost the cinema around $3000 refunds in a single day. - [deleted]