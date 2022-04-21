17 people reveal the worst thing they ever did to get back at a rude customer at work.

Anyone who had worked in customer service has fantasized about giving the birthday party at table 6 a taste of their own medicine...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst thing that you have done to a customer at work?" people who successfully got revenge on a rude, entitled or overall problematic customer were ready to share their satisfying stories.

1.

A customer came into my work (a sporting goods store) and wanted shoes. So another employee helped her but didn't have her size. She then began to yell at her and belittle her for working here.

The woman then came up to the register to buy something and I rang her out. She kept insulting the store and the employee for not having the shoe.