17 people share the absolute worst behavior they've witnessed from a wedding guest.

Anything is possible after enduring long, sentimental vows in the hot sun as multiple open bar "signature couple cocktails" swim around that bridesmaid's dress and alter your decision making skills...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What should you absolutely not do at a wedding?" people were ready to share the rude, awkward, or downright scandalous things they've seen go down at reception table 8.

1.

Don't show up in the background of all of their pictures trying to take your own cell phone photos. Trust me, we paid that guy thousands of dollars to take photos at our wedding... your cell phone shot isn't going to upstage him and seriously... you ruined several of our photos Kyle. - imnogoodatthisorthat

2.