17 people share the absolute worst behavior they've witnessed from a wedding guest.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What should you absolutely not do at a wedding?" people were ready to share the rude, awkward, or downright scandalous things they've seen go down at reception table 8.
Don't show up in the background of all of their pictures trying to take your own cell phone photos. Trust me, we paid that guy thousands of dollars to take photos at our wedding... your cell phone shot isn't going to upstage him and seriously... you ruined several of our photos Kyle. - imnogoodatthisorthat
I am a wedding DJ so I see people do stupid sh*t all the time. A few months ago I had a best man at a wedding give the toast. During the toast he was talking about how his brother the groom had found the best girl in the world. He goes on to say that we should all be jealous because none of us will find girls even close to how amazing the bride was.