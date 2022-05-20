17 people share the craziest thing they heard when someone forgot to hang up the phone.

Especially now that we have 500,000 different methods of communication, standard phone calls without video seem like an ancient artifact...

Does anyone remember proper phone etiquette when you can't mute yourself, share you screen or change your background to a tropical island? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the craziest thing you’ve heard someone say after they thought the phone call had ended but they forgot to hang up?" people were ready to share the awkward, insulting, hilarious or haunting phrases they heard someone mumble when they assumed a call had ended.

1.

After a business convo: "I don't trust those guys." - olderthanbefore

2.