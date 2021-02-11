17 people share the creepiest thing they ever heard a kid say.

Even if you don't believe in anything spooky or supernatural, the most skeptical people among us can be still be creeped out by a sleepwalking child muttering down a hallway at 3 AM. Anyone who has a child, or has ever babysat for a kid, knows the strange, hilarious and eerie thoughts kids will just casually express while playing a board game or brushing their doll's hair. Questions about death, the universe, mysterious memories of a possible past life, or just wise-beyond-their-years observations can be chilling coming for a 4-year-old eating Goldfish with their mouth open.
So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the creepiest thing you've ever heard any child say?" people were ready to share the words that left a child's mouth that still give them chills.
Lol a couple hours ago, my 3-year-old very casually was like "I'm going to be sad when this home catches fire". That was an interesting conversation. - Fun-ghoul