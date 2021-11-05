17 people share dating ‘red flags’ that they actually think are ‘green flags.’

Modern dating can be a whirlwind of swiping through a cycle of multiple apps with dead end conversations about your siblings and pizza spots and getting ghosted after a coffee date...

Figuring out how long you should wait between texts, when it's appropriate to confirm a loose plan, deciding between a dinner date or a casual cocktail meeting, and navigating how to break up with someone you're not technically with can be a spiral of romantic despair. While dating is supposed to be a fun and flirty process toward love, it can often be a lesson in how to pay attention to all the blaring and blazing red flags that might pop up along the path to your soulmate.

Most of us are familiar with the standard warning signs that you shouldn't follow through with a potential partner, but the "green flags" are rarely discussed. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is seen as a red flag in dating which you believe is actually a 'green flag?'" people were ready to reveal the typical dating turn-offs that they actually see as good signs. Take notes, singles!