17 people share what happened on their best or worst birthday.

Depending on the age you're turning or the celebration you've planned, birthdays aren't always a fun day full of cake, friends, and a bored restaurant staff clapping into a complimentary dessert...

Surprise parties, aging anxiety, or a group gathering that goes off the rails can all have the potential to ruin the calm and peaceful day of reflecting you had planned for your birthday. Childhood birthday parties full of kids hopped-up on sugar and stressed parents trying to wrangle party favors, games, and the one kid screaming at the piñata can all turn an otherwise forgettable sixth birthday party into a disaster or frosting food fights and temper tantrums. Sweet Sixteen drama, twenty-first birthday hangovers, "dirty thirty" excursions, or a collection of various "Over the Hill" gag gifts can all set the scene for either a nightmare or a hilariously chaotic birthday. Sometimes you just want to let the day go by and pretend it didn't happen, but that massive "you're old!" balloon bouquet at your front door won't let you forget.