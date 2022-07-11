17 people share what happened after they quit a toxic job with nothing lined up.

While a spicy daydream or salty draft of an email is usually as far as it gets, some people are brave enough to take the bold plunge. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Have you ever quit a job, without another lined up, for you mental health? How did it turn out?" people who rage-quit on a gig or long-term career without a safety net of any kind were ready to share what happened next.
I worked for an insurance company for 6 years. Was fun at first then went through a divorce and all five years in and stopped caring. So I quit, cashed out my 401K, and drove from Indiana down to Key West and got f*cking trashed for a week. Then traveled to various states and just hung out and did what the f*ck ever.