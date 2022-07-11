17 people share what happened after they quit a toxic job with nothing lined up.

Fantasizing about storming out of a Monday morning meeting, particularly torturous call, or nightmarish exchange with a "Karen" customer on a mission is sometimes just a fun part of being employed...

While a spicy daydream or salty draft of an email is usually as far as it gets, some people are brave enough to take the bold plunge. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Have you ever quit a job, without another lined up, for you mental health? How did it turn out?" people who rage-quit on a gig or long-term career without a safety net of any kind were ready to share what happened next.

1.