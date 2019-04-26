17 people share their most hilarious interactions with strangers. 'You’re all going to hell!'

We've all had that moment with a stranger or group of strangers when something is undeniably funny.
Whether it's on public transportation, in line at a store, or just a shared moment of joy in the street, laughter is universal and weird sh*t is everywhere. Especially in major cities, it's nearly impossible to live a day without witnessing something outrageous. Holding in laughter out of politeness can be difficult, and if you're with a friend it's best to avoid eye contact and silently think of those commercials with sad puppies and "Arms of An Angel."
When a recent Reddit user asked, "what's the funniest thing that a random stranger said to you that made you die laughing inside?" the internet was ready to share their funniest moments of stranger serendipity.
1. Amazing, "jimcol."
Okay, the laughter was not entirely inside, but years ago on the subway in NY, a crazy dude walks on the train and screams at everyone “You’re all going to hell!” and then steps off as the doors close. Total silence as the weirdness of the moment settles in. Then, without missing a beat, guy across from me goes, “Shit, I thought this train was going to Harlem.” Entire subway car of cynical New Yorkers bursts out laughing.
2. It's a fun song, "JonoTheDog."
I was in the drive thru of a Wendy’s one time. An employee exited the building with his headphones on and was singing Who Let The Dogs Out at the top of his lungs. He saw me, stopped singing, and started walking away. A few seconds later he come up to my window and said, “yes, that is what I’m listening to.” Then he walked away. I laughed so hard at the whole situation.
3. She gets it, "BurkaBurrito."
I was helping a customer pick out a new bra and she said she wanted her breasts to be lifted. She said, “my boobs are so saggy that if my nipples were eyeballs, I’d be able to see if my shoes were untied”
I really tried my best to remain professional but I couldn’t stop laughing lol
4. Wow this got me, "WinningToad."
I must've been about 10 or 11. I sat down on a bench next to an old guy to sort my shoe out. I took my shoe off and he just turns to me and says "are they golfing socks?" I look at him with a completely blank look on my face thinking "wtf??" as I looked away he just said "there's a hole in one"
5. Aw, "brookski_lee."
Was leaving Walmart and the 80ish year old greeter says "Thanks for shopping at Dollar Tree!"
6. A+, "kingbluetit."
A few months ago I was waiting at a road crossing with loads of other strangers, waiting for the man to turn green. This was a busy main road in my city.
A little girl on the other side of the road did THE MOST ACCURATE IMPRESSION of the 'beep beep' that the crossing makes so blind people know it's safe to cross, and the entire crowd of people just stepped into the road. I had seen her do it, so I stayed put, but I couldn't stop laughing. My girlfriend was confused.
50 adults pranked by one absolute genius 6ish year old. It was magical.
7. Damn, "official_fox_news."
May of 2000, passing through Norwood Louisiana with a friend, at around 2 in the afternoon we stopped to gas up/grab some snacks at the most podunk gas station known to man.
A young man, extremely agitated comes in with frustrated gestures and angrily shouts/gestures at the cashier with an accent that is beyond region, beyond stereotyping, beyond anything I have heard before:
"Where da' got damned wally-mellyons at!!" at the top of lungs, approaching hysteria and tears.
8. Duh, yawn yawn. "dwilatl."
This reminds me of the time I asked for directions in south Georgia and it went like this:
Her: Go down there and take a lef
Us: Uh-huh
Her: Then go pass the gas station
Us: OK
Her: Then yawn yawn
Us: Yawn yawn?
Her: Yeah. Then yawn yawn.
Took us forever to realize she was saying "then you're on your own."
9. He was trying to help, "trustfundbabelfish."
A few years ago I let my friend cut my hair... it did not go well.
I was living in Philadelphia at the time and was walking through South Philly when I passed two strangers in the middle of the conversation. As I pass, one of them says to the other: "Hold up, I gotta talk to this guy."
He precedes to shout to me: "Aaayo! Your hair looks like SHIT. Come over here."
I was amused, partially because of his bluntness and partially because he wasn't wrong. I was curious, so I walked over to him. He says: "Look, a buddy of mine owns a barber shop two blocks away. Here's his business card--I'll write my name on there, if you mention that I sent you he'll give you a good deal. Bruh, but seriously take care of that shit."
I never ended up going to his friend's shop, but I frequently use this story as the perfect example of Philly culture: rude, blunt & in your face yet somehow coming from a place of genuine care.
Plus, it's fucking hilarious.
10. Excellent, "capcalhoon."
Not to me but definitely memorable. Was waiting for the BART train (public transportation in the Bay Area) and some young, cocky looking douche was yelling at the booth attendant because he missed his train. First the rant was about the schedule being off, then "wait until my father hears about this!", then about his overall disappointment in the station, then about "you people", etc.
The attendant pulls out a book and starts reading.
The guy gets furious at this and demands her attention, she loudly retorts "when this conversation swings back to something germane to our situation then I'll pay attention".
He yells and stomps off, I just stood there with love in my heart for that lady.
11. Oh my god, "oppapi666."
Worked at a smoke shop that sold electronic cigarettes years ago. A customer came in complaining that the new flavor made her pee smell funny. I couldn't keep a straight face when I said I wasn't sure if that was related. Then she says, "Oh, well it could be an STD or something I guess...Thanks!" and walked out.
12. This poor kid, "arivin12."
The college I attend frequently has local elementary and middle school kids on tours, especially on Fridays.
One particular Friday I was in line for the cafeteria when a group of kids came walking by with a tourguide. One kinda chubby little dude looked a bit uncomfortable. He was biting his lip a little, and sweating. This part of the tour is usually when they have a bathroom break, and clearly buddy needed to go. At this point I should note that the bathrooms are visible from where we're standing.
But the tour guide, a fellow student of mine, didn't seem to notice. She just kept going on and on, talking about the history of the building. I watched this kid go from nervous, to deeply anxious, to visibly clenching over a span of about 3 minutes. He's staring at the stick figure dude on the men's bathroom sign as if it was the risen Christ.
Ms. Tour Guide takes a break in her spiel. I figure she's done, the next words out of her mouth will be ones to free this boy from the purgatory that is having to use the bathroom on a school trip. It'll be over. He'll be free.
What followed, instead, was this.
"So in 1995, a professor named A.B.C. Kalamazoo-"
"Move lady, I'm gonna shit my ass!"
He ran past her to the bathroom, and presumably destroyed it. Poor guy. Had the entire line in tears with laughter though.
13. Yup, "NightOfTheSun."
An old man on the street with a big, jack-o-lantern grin on his face and two Chihuahuas under each arm loudly proclaiming to no one in particular, "I used to carry grenades! Now I carry dogs!"
14. Small talk champion, "RiSET0FaLL."
I work in retail, and I’m not sure why, but this had me dying for a while. I still laugh when I think about it.
Me: “How you doing today, sir?”
Customer: “Yep.”
And he went on his way.
15. This is adorable, "RottenAvocad0."
I was a lifeguard at a school once, and overheard this exchange between two 8yo girls:
Kid 1: What if your birthday was on the same day as your wedding day?
Kid 2: dramatic gasp DOUBLE CAKE!
16. They're right, though, "relghadban."
I once was canoeing with my fiance for the first time and we were having a bit of trouble at first getting a rhythm going so we were along the edge of the water hitting the canal. This random couple was walking along the wall and said to his wife while pointing at us
"Ahh canoeing, the true test of love"
My fiance and I bursted into laughter for 20 minutes and then finally got our rhythm together
17. This should be in the training manual, "ComicSal."
Just the other day checking out at the Cracker Barrel, the older gentleman ringing my wife up accidentally said, with all confidence, "Have a thank you!"