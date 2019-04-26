17 people share their most hilarious interactions with strangers. 'You’re all going to hell!'

We've all had that moment with a stranger or group of strangers when something is undeniably funny.

Whether it's on public transportation, in line at a store, or just a shared moment of joy in the street, laughter is universal and weird sh*t is everywhere. Especially in major cities, it's nearly impossible to live a day without witnessing something outrageous. Holding in laughter out of politeness can be difficult, and if you're with a friend it's best to avoid eye contact and silently think of those commercials with sad puppies and "Arms of An Angel."

When a recent Reddit user asked, "what's the funniest thing that a random stranger said to you that made you die laughing inside?" the internet was ready to share their funniest moments of stranger serendipity.

1. Amazing, "jimcol."