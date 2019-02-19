17 people share horror stories about moments they almost died. Dogs save lives.

Being alive is honestly terrifying.

At any moment, everything we've worked for and everyone we've known could disappear forever and there's no way we can prepare for it, predict it or even fully grasp it. Some people like to adopt the "live every moment as if it's your last" mentality, but if we all truly lived that way, nobody would ever go to work again. While we try to find a balance of enjoying life and being responsible, every once in awhile we're reminded of just how precious this delicate balance actually is.

So when a recent Reddit user asked, "What's your scariest, 'a second later I could've died moment?" the internet delivered. Get ready to appreciate every breath, life is a fleeting, beautiful nightmare.

1.This is lucky, "ethanlan."