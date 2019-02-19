17 people share horror stories about moments they almost died. Dogs save lives.

Being alive is honestly terrifying.
At any moment, everything we've worked for and everyone we've known could disappear forever and there's no way we can prepare for it, predict it or even fully grasp it. Some people like to adopt the "live every moment as if it's your last" mentality, but if we all truly lived that way, nobody would ever go to work again. While we try to find a balance of enjoying life and being responsible, every once in awhile we're reminded of just how precious this delicate balance actually is.
So when a recent Reddit user asked, "What's your scariest, 'a second later I could've died moment?" the internet delivered. Get ready to appreciate every breath, life is a fleeting, beautiful nightmare.
1.This is lucky, "ethanlan."
Outside my college dorm my freshman year there was this "stoop" that was half under the building, half out from under it. The building was 18 stories tall.
So I'm sitting out there sitting on the steps (not under the building) and I get up for no real reason and walk under the building. As soon as I get under the building, a huge sheet of glass falls right where I was sitting. Some idiots where messing around on the 11th floor and knocked a 10x9 window pane out of its mooring.
2. Oh no, you could've had anything! "Acridid12."
I was walking into a Miller's Outpost (tells you the time period) and the 'M' from the sign above the store fell down and hit me on the shoulder. It was a big glass sign. One moment sooner and it hits my head. Because it drew blood, the store offered to give me any item I wanted so I wouldn't sue. I chose an awful red cardigan. I was 16 and dumb.
3. Moral of the story: fight with your friends, "kimb0q."
My friend and I were taking an elevator down to the cafeteria in our dorm in college. For some reason, we were arguing about something when the doors opened, so we hung back for a second.
Then the elevator dropped two floors with the doors open.
I still hate getting in/out of elevators and I do a weird running start every time.
4. Ahhh, "LongJohnColt."
Basically I got t-boned by a van while riding my bicycle. Missed me by a couple inches, destroyed the back of the bike, and threw me into traffic.
5. Yikes, "janearcade."
About 30 years ago my family and I were driving up to Jasper, Alberta in the winter. There was a slow car in front of us, and an impatient one behind us who kept trying to pass. Eventually the car behind us did pass, on a blind corner and hit a logging truck head on. The slow car in front of us was also hit, but my dad managed to put us in the shoulder and not in the collision.
This was way before mobile phones, or anything like that. So I remember my dad and my older brother getting out and going over the other cars and talking with the truck driver. It was this indescribable moment of total silence, and freezing cold, and disbelief until the authorities came (quite a bit later). I remember sitting in the backseat with my younger brothers wondering what the hell just happened.
6. This is a horror show, "NightSkye0174."
My family and I were driving down the highway when we see a STOPPED SUV IN THE MIDDLE OF THE HIGHWAY WITH A FAMILY OF 6 INSIDE and the car in front of us didn’t get out of the way until the last second
7. Praise be, hangovers, "billbixbyakahulk."
Had a bad hangover and was kind of nervous/jittery, which in turn made me extra watchful. I was driving home, light turned green and I started to go. Car going about 45 in crowded city traffic gives no fucks and goes right through the red. I slammed on the brakes and felt my anti-lock brakes engage for the first time in I don't know how long. Guy missed me by inches. Didn't even slow down.
Had I not been hungover I doubt I would have given the cross traffic that second look to see him barreling toward me. He likely would have t-boned me right in the driver's door.
8. This is terrifying, "I-DildoSwaggin."
I worked at a private gun range for almost a decade and had one encounter where I could have nearly gotten killed.
I was in what we called a trap house (a little bunker that holds a machine that throws clay targets for people to shoot). When we go into said bunker, we put a giant traffic cone on top of it that basically tells people "There's someone in there, keep your shotguns at your side unloaded and wait for them to exit"
One day I was fixing some issues with a machine and was about to exit. I realized I left my bowl on the back shelf and stepped back and grabbed it. The second I did, I hear a shell go off and the cone on top of the house gets obliterated and falls in front of me. Turns out one of our members had his daughter there and was teaching her how to trap shoot. He didn't realize she loaded a shell when he was teaching her how to aim (irrelevant cause his gun shouldn't have been pointed downrange). He lost his membership over that incident.
9. Oh my god, "pabloalvsuarez."
When I was 5 or 6, we were on holidays in Australia. My mother took me to a beach that is known because it’s safe thanks to a net system that doesn’t let the sharks in. Well when we arrive the beach was empty, what was kinda strange, but we continue to have a beach day and we had a bath. My mother even swam from one point to another. After that, we were going to the car, and some authority saw us. They told us to not enter the beach, because a family of alligators had entered in the water, and it was really dangerous.
10. When S'mores are lifesavers, "Blackspider1111."
Dont think I would have died, but to change things up from car related incidents, I once left a lighter near a fire pit by mistake and I was near it roasting marshmallows. I had to go inside to grab chocolate and I came back out and just as I was walking back to the fire pit the lighter exploded.
11. This is terrifying, "CaptainLyoner."
A second doesn't really apply to my story, but about an hour does. When I was in second grade my appendix swole up and burst. I had severe pain for weeks while the doctors tried to figure out what was wrong. After staying at the hospital for some time, they suddenly said they needed to operate. They had finally figured out what was wrong and had to basically clean out my insides. Since it had burst quite some time ago, I was in a pretty critical state. If they hadn't realized soon after they did, I wouldn't be here.
12. Dogs are heros, "EddieSpoon."
Not me but my brother (no, really). He had a hard time in college; didn’t like his major but didn’t have any other ideas, had a hard time being motivated to attend class, etc. The final straw was when he ended a semester and was trying to get ready for the next semester: he was dropped by the scholarship that was paying his tuition for not making above a 3.5. He tried to hang himself in his closet one day. He told me right after in hysterics. He said he started blacking out and his head was fuzzy when his dog (half pit/half Australian cattle dog) positioned herself under him, barking and released the tension on his neck. He got out of it and called me. He doesn’t like to talk about it because it was really traumatic and (he said) embarrassing (because of the stigma in our community). But he told me a few times that the instant he started blacking out he regretted it and didn’t want to die. When he called me, I had a grown man crying and saying, “it was so scary! I was so scared!” Needless to say: the dog is highly regarded now. Lol (If you’re in a hopeless situation—get help. Seriously. Make a call. Fuck what people say or think. I fucking love you >:D LIVE ASSHOLE!)
13. Damn, "Booms777."
On 16th December 2004 I was with a friend having a beer in a bar on the Koh san Rd in Bangkok, Thailand. It was the last week of my bumming round the world and we had a decision to make.
Do we go home for Christmas or spend it on the beach in Phuket. Neither of us had been to Phuket and we thought it would be an awesome end to living out of a back pack for the last 18 months but on the other hand Christmas at home with the family was also appealing.
So we flipped a coin and went home to the UK.
Flipping that coin a second earlier or later could have sent us into the path of the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami.
14. Another win for dogs, "redsetded."
I don’t know if I would’ve died, but when I was very small I woke up in the middle of the night with a feeling like the dog was missing. I woke up everyone in the house and we went looking for the dog. Somehow we were all outside when a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the neighbor’s house and their house exploded setting only one room in our house on fire—mine and my sister’s. If I hadn’t had everyone frantically searching for the dog, who knows what would’ve happened. The dog must have known something was up, too because she had gotten out of the house and was hiding under a porch across the street.
15. Horses are psychic, "coastal_vocals."
I was about 9 or 10, and riding a horse for the first time on a trail ride. My horse suddenly pricked its ears and went a little faster, and a tree fell across the trail directly behind us.
16. Nope nope nope, "mamabeariguess."
When I was about 9 or 10, I was in the basement helping my grandma do laundry. She had a big braided rug on the floor and I was bouncing all over the place. I was wearing socks and jumping on and off the rug.
She bends over to get something out of the drier and reaches across the rug to grab something. I realize what she’s reaching for is a snake, just inches between the two of us. I yell at her to STOP, we both scream and the snake quickly takes on an aggressive posture.
I run outside and grab a broom and my grandma starts beating the poor thing to death with it. Grandpa hears the commotion and rushes downstairs and delivers the fatal blow. Turns out that little nope noodle that snuck into the house was a venomous copperhead.
17. Wow, this is f*cking beautiful, "yenrab23."
This is a sweet memory: My girlfriend at the time and I were walking on a semi-rural road in Santa Cruz County around 1993 or so. We stopped for a second and kissed. In that moment a car went careening off the road just a few feet in front of us. Had we not stopped for that kiss we would have been directly in its path.
Be careful out there, everyone!