17 people share how they got revenge on a terrible boss or coworker.

A bad boss not only destroys workplace morale, but they can also haunt your Sunday afternoons years after you rage-quit in a public Slack rant...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the best way you've gotten back at a d*ckhead boss/coworker?" people were ready to share the most satisfying revenge they've ever won from a laughably bad authority figure.

1.

I had a verbally abusive boss who would make physically impossible demands and thought she was queen of the workplace... which would cause her supervisors to let her do whatever, even after I reported all this.

So during one of her tantrums in which about 12 hours of work is being laid on me at 4 PM that has to be done by tomorrow, I tell her, fine I quit.