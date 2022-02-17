17 people share the most messed up thing they ever did at a slumber party.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the most f*cked up thing you did at a sleepover?" people were ready to reveal the story of a slumber party that will forever haunt their dreams.
Got a bloody nose... it was dark and I didn't know the house, so I stuck near the walls and went down the hallway and found the bathroom. Got the bleeding to stop, cleaned up, went back to sleep.
In the morning, the mom came in frantic making sure everyone was alive after she saw smeared, bloody handprints all the way down the hallway... - xar42
Visiting a friends house for the first time and i couldn’t find the bathroom (I was about 10) during a sleepover. in the middle of the night, dark, confused, i pissed in the closet - Syonoq