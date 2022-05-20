Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
17 people share the most messed up thing they were told to do at a job.

17 people share the most messed up thing they were told to do at a job.

Kimberly Dinaro
May 20, 2022 | 3:18 PM
ADVERTISING

Anyone who has experienced the beautiful torture of working in retail of the service industry is familiar with the tried and true tactic of lying to customers...

"Sure, I'll go check the back and stand there for 30 seconds," or "Looks like there's a kitchen delay and I definitely didn't forget your order," are standard staff lies. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most f*cked up thing that your job required you to do?" people were ready to reveal the shady, morally questionable, and downright dirty dealings they once had to do during a shift.

1.

I was a sysadmin, and one of the programmers asked me to install a keylogger on his home PC, so he could get his kids' Facebook and IM passwords. I told him that I had a strong moral objection to the idea. He came back with"well, if you didn't have a moral objection, how would you do it?" I said "Look, I'm not going to help you be a sh*tty parent. If you want to know what's going on with your kids, talk to them." - geoffwork

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content