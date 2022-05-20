17 people share the most messed up thing they were told to do at a job.

"Sure, I'll go check the back and stand there for 30 seconds," or "Looks like there's a kitchen delay and I definitely didn't forget your order," are standard staff lies. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most f*cked up thing that your job required you to do?" people were ready to reveal the shady, morally questionable, and downright dirty dealings they once had to do during a shift.
I was a sysadmin, and one of the programmers asked me to install a keylogger on his home PC, so he could get his kids' Facebook and IM passwords. I told him that I had a strong moral objection to the idea. He came back with"well, if you didn't have a moral objection, how would you do it?" I said "Look, I'm not going to help you be a sh*tty parent. If you want to know what's going on with your kids, talk to them." - geoffwork