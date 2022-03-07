17 people share the most private secret they're willing to admit.

Carrying around a cringe-inducing, embarrassing or shameful secret can be a burden, but that's why the anonymous world of the internet exists...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What the most private thing you’re willing to admit?" people were ready to reveal a secret they wouldn't normally share. Dear Quizno's customers who bought a sandwich when I worked there in high school: there's a 90% that roast beef was prime rib.

1.

I almost sh*t myself on my first date while walking home with them because the food didn't agree with me. I barely made it to the toilet. - G4g0yle_Art1st

2.

Sometimes I go into the woods to scream. Not like to release stress, just to scream like a wildman - Steves_bad_day

3.

I envy people with functional families. - AhMajestic

4.

I'm 32 and have no idea what I'm doing in my life. - LastGunSl1inger

5.