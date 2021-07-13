17 people share the 'normal' behaviors or opinions that they believe to be toxic.

Is it really inspiring and healthy to pretend that nothing bad ever happens in your life while fake-smiling out of your eyeballs just because you're scared that your co-worker's crystal collection will call you "negative?"

Sharing every personal detail about your family, work, or home on public social media profiles, constantly comparing your appearance to edited influencers or plastic surgery-riddled reality television stars, overworking yourself into a pile of sleepy dust in the name of the "hustle"--sometimes we collectively normalize thought patterns or routines that might be toxic. Does your friend who refuses to ever take a single vacation day actually "take her career more seriously" than everyone else, or is she caught in a dangerous work web that hasn't allowed her to eat one meal sitting down for five years? Go to the beach, Melissa!

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What behavior/thing is considered 'normal,' but is actually toxic?" people were quick to share the common beliefs or actions that they deem destructive.

