17 people share the 'normal' parenting tactics that they strongly disagree with.

Rolling into the comments of a stranger's Instagram post to criticize their parenting style is never a good look, but there are some "normal" parenting techiniques that should probably be reevaluated...

Every parent sometimes has to break the promise they made to themselves before they had kids that they would never lie to their children, bribe them, or do something their own parents did to them. Sometimes, though, a little white lie to get your kids to stop sing-screaming on a four hour car ride or a bargaining session involving a little extra leftover Halloween candy or screen time is simply the easiest way to come to a compromise.

Methods that are borderline abusive, outdated, or just generally not in a child's best interest can seem safe when they're passed down through generations. However, just because your great grandmother sent her kids to bed without dinner if they said one bad word, or your aunt used to force you to choke down a whole pint glass of milk with dinner doesn't mean that's what we should be doing now. If we don't still send kids to a one-room schoolhouse and slap their hands with a ruler then why are we still following Grandma Ruth's discipine tactics? TikTok wasn't around then!