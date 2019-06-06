17 people share secrets they're keeping right now. He's hooking up with your sister.

Everyone has a few dark, dirty, or funny secrets. If it's an older secret, sometimes it's easier to keep. Why break your "take it to the grave" challenge now?
Newer secrets, however, can be a source of major anxiety. If there's a secret not involving you that you're keeping for someone else, sometimes the moral conflict or desire to just spill it is overwhelming. There are so many different kinds of secrets, but the common thread is that most of us are pretty bad at keeping them. Remember when you firmly believed that if you told your mom to not tell your dad something that she actually wouldn't tell him?
When a recent Reddit user asked, "What secret are you keeping right now?" people of Reddit were excited to share their secrets from the safety of their phones and computer screens. Get ready, these are pretty wild...
1. This. Is. JUICY, "warboy3."
My buddy is planning on leaving his wife, mostly because he found out that his kid isn't actually his, and he suspects the one she's pregnant with isn't either.
2. This is so cute, "soapyrainmaker."
i let my cousin win when I play smash bros with her and she always gets really happy when she wins.
lately, she’s been letting me win instead and I love seeing her smile when I win.
3. Wow this is awful, "milkman39."
Two years ago on Christmas Eve my mom & aunt got in a fist fight. An hour later my mom was still crying & unloading everything on her mind. She told me she was raped when she was 15. Literally had no idea what to say, just let her speak. Have not talked to anyone about this, but I think about it every day. My heart just hurts for her that she had to go through that.
4. Your mom will forgive you, "ewanmcgregorisgod."
My family doesn’t know I walked out of my job nearly four weeks ago. I had two solid interviews that fell through afterwards and I’m still looking. I think I’ll get a call back after the job interview I had today. I’m too embarrassed to tell them because I don’t want anymore financial help from them. I’m late on rent and broke. The last time I went to my mom’s house I stole a couple rolls of toilet paper...
5. This is so sad, "celrdweller."
I am getting a biopsy on Friday. I may have cancer but I am not telling my siblings or my mom because she also has cancer and it would destroy her to know I might have it also. I am 47 and my sister,dad,uncle and aunt all died of cancer. Doctor says the psa level I have means I have a 25% chance of having cancer.
6. It'll be ok! "122784."
I just graduated from college and now I’m really depressed. I’m supposed to be looking for a job right now but all I want to do is sleep.
7. We know now though..."admbr."
Nobody knows I’m eating Doritos before bed.
8. You'll get through it, "PM_ME_UR_TITS_TRUMP."
That I’m SO lonely after moving to a new city for a girlfriend who broke up me 2 weeks ago. Gotta put on that brave face
9. Yeah don't eat dollar store cookies, "OkGeologist5."
I ate some dollar store cookies yesterday and then shit myself 20 minutes later
10. Woah, "Cardsfan."
I’ve hooked up with my best friends older sister a few times
11. Don't share it, "smallhound44."
I have a chocolate bar in my backpack. It's mine and I rarely have chocolate and I'm not sharing it.
12. Follow your heart! "Captain_Cone."
I really really like my best friend. She's just got out of a long term mentally abusive relationship. Nows not exactly the right time to say
13. This is so cute, "nobutternoparm."
My coworker is going to re-propose to his wife next month on vacation with a new ring and then (re)marry her on the beach. He's a total hardass, non-emotional type, but he was so giddy when he told me. She doesn't know, of course.
14. Aw, "whiskeyteacup."
My buddy and his wife are expecting their second kid. He got really drunk one night and told me the news with the biggest smile on his face. I'm the only one who knows right now. My happy, wholesome little secret.
15. You will find love! "ch2-ch2."
I really do care about it that much but I'm 29 and still a virgin.
I was raised super religious so dating was out of question. I started losing my faith when I was 23 ( another secret.) I feel like I'm so far behind when it come to dating that I never really found the courage to even ask anyone out.
16. Kiss him! "mejustme04."
I really want to kiss my friend, he has... nice lips
Also, when he hugs me or something, i like it, it looks like I don't but I do, I really do
17. Oh boy, "DankYellow."
Last Christmas I had to go to the ER because my nuts hurt extremely bad. Told my parents that they just started hurting out of nowhere. I actually tried doing the Destroy Dick December thing and I busted 6 nuts in 1 day. I was at the ER for 3 hours and they had to take an ultrasound of my balls.