17 people share secrets they're keeping right now. He's hooking up with your sister.

Everyone has a few dark, dirty, or funny secrets. If it's an older secret, sometimes it's easier to keep. Why break your "take it to the grave" challenge now?

Newer secrets, however, can be a source of major anxiety. If there's a secret not involving you that you're keeping for someone else, sometimes the moral conflict or desire to just spill it is overwhelming. There are so many different kinds of secrets, but the common thread is that most of us are pretty bad at keeping them. Remember when you firmly believed that if you told your mom to not tell your dad something that she actually wouldn't tell him?

When a recent Reddit user asked, "What secret are you keeping right now?" people of Reddit were excited to share their secrets from the safety of their phones and computer screens. Get ready, these are pretty wild...

1. This. Is. JUICY, "warboy3."

My buddy is planning on leaving his wife, mostly because he found out that his kid isn't actually his, and he suspects the one she's pregnant with isn't either.

2. This is so cute, "soapyrainmaker."