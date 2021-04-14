17 people share stories of discovering a stranger living in their house.

If you've ever discovered an intruding hiding in your home, then you know that feeling of terror that hits your gut when you realize even your home isn't secure.
Knowing someone can sneak into your personal sanctuary is horrifying, and made worse when you realize you had no idea how long they've been there.
Unfortunately, some people have not only discovered someone snuck into their home, but that they were living there all along. You may ask, how can that happen?
Well, people in a popular Reddit thread shared stories of discovering a stranger in their home, and the experiences run a wide range.
I lived in one of the most notorious party houses in my town during law school. People would come and go frequently, so we just let people stay the night and hang out during the day if they wanted to. One guy we knew kept hanging around a lot, but my roommates and I sort of kept to our own rooms a bunch so it just seemed normal. The guy would be on the couch in the morning but nothing seemed different from the usual pattern of people staying over after hanging out at night, so we didn't think anything of it.