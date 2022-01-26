17 people share stories of entitled guests who took 'make yourself at home' literally.

Hosting guests in your home can be slippery slope when you open up your doors to someone who doesn't know when it's time to go home...

Once everyone is collecting plates, doing the dishes, cleaning up and watching the last group trickle out, it's hard to know when to tell the one person who is still sipping their beer on your couch with their feet on your coffee table that the party is over.

"Sorry, but would you mind asking before you eat all the food I prepared for myself for the work week?" "Can you bring your own toothbrush instead of helping yourself to ours?" Is it unreasonable to asks guests to take their shoes off before they let their kids in muddy boots continue to jump all over your bed?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was the worst thing your guest did when they took 'Make yourself at home' very literally?" people were ready to share stories about guests who couldn't take a hint.