17 people share stories of the moment they realized their parents were just regular people.

As a child, it's easy to assume that your parents are all-powerful, all-knowing heroes who also happen to have access to Santa's personal phone number and can ruin your birthday party with one punishment.

While many people maintain strong relationships with their parents well into adulthood, there is usually a moment where the illusion shatters and you realize your parents are just normal people who are fully capable of making messy mistakes. Being a parent is an incredibly challenging, physically and emotionally demanding journey of sleepless nights to diapers to toddler tantrums to middle school chaos and teen meltdowns. Of course, most parents want what's best for their children and work tirelessly for their happiness, but everyone is entitled to a bad day every now and then.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "How old were you when you realized your parents were just regular people who had kids?" people were ready to share the moment it hit them that their parents were just normal people doing their best and not supernatural beings who happen to know everything.

1.