17 people share stories of the worst thing their horrible neighbor ever did.

Sharing a neighborhood or apartment building with others can create a comforting and exciting sense of community, but sometimes building a relationship with your neighbors can be a grave mistake...

So, when a Reddit user asked strangers of the internet, "people with as*hole neighbors, what is the worst thing they have done to you?" frustrated tenants and homeowners everywhere were ready to vent.

1.

We live on a farm. We share a driveway with one other family. They're very passive aggressive. Long story short they want us to build a separate driveway. Numerous times he has blocked our only way out. As of late I've been finding nails, screws and scrap metal in the driveway past where they ever drive their vehicles.