17 people share the story of the most awkward wedding they've ever attended.

Runaway brides on horseback, bridesmaids hooking up with the groom in the closet, or someone refusing to "hold their peace" rarely happens in real life, but we've all attended at least one wedding that sent waves of secondhand embarrassment across the dance floor...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was the most awkward wedding you've been to?" people were ready to share what went down at the wedding that still haunts their nuptial nightmares.

1.

The best man took a solid 2 minutes of his speech talking about how he had a huge crush on the bride.

Different wedding the best man did a compare and contrast of the groom and the brides ex boyfriend. The groom did not come out on top in this compare and contrast. Pro-tip: find better best men. - Pernownin

2.