17 people share the story of the most awkward wedding they've ever attended.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was the most awkward wedding you've been to?" people were ready to share what went down at the wedding that still haunts their nuptial nightmares.
The best man took a solid 2 minutes of his speech talking about how he had a huge crush on the bride.
Different wedding the best man did a compare and contrast of the groom and the brides ex boyfriend. The groom did not come out on top in this compare and contrast. Pro-tip: find better best men. - Pernownin
My Grandpa was getting re-married, and for some reason insisted that the wedding be held in an ancient dilapidated hotel in western Pennsylvania- he grew up near there, so I guess it had sentimental value or something.