17 people share the story of their worst first date ever.

Regardless of whether you're searching for a lifelong soulmate or a quick and casual mutual agreement of convenience, dating can be a journey of nightmares, swiping, and awkward wallet dances when the check comes...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what is something your date did (on the first date) that was a huge turn off?" people were ready to reveal their worst horror story of the "ick" from a first date.

1.

I didn’t finish my dinner and asked for a to go box, he proceeded to comment “I guess your appetite isn’t as big as your t*ts”. I walked out immediately. - justshtmypants

2.