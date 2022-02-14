Someecards Logo
17 people share the story of their worst first date ever.

Kimberly Dinaro
Feb 14, 2022 | 9:46 PM
Regardless of whether you're searching for a lifelong soulmate or a quick and casual mutual agreement of convenience, dating can be a journey of nightmares, swiping, and awkward wallet dances when the check comes...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what is something your date did (on the first date) that was a huge turn off?" people were ready to reveal their worst horror story of the "ick" from a first date.

1.

I didn’t finish my dinner and asked for a to go box, he proceeded to comment “I guess your appetite isn’t as big as your t*ts”. I walked out immediately. - justshtmypants

2.

I had a dude regale me with a tale of his most triumphant fraternity hazing achievement where he made a pledge to literally sh*t himself in fear, and then have to walk miles home alone in the cold in his soiled pants.

