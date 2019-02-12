17 people share struggles of adulthood they weren't prepared for. What is healthcare?

Growing up is the worst.

Between taxes, healthcare, bills, rent and wine to deal with all the taxes, healthcare, bills, and rent--it's amazing any of us make it through. Not to mention, the pressure to find a career that both pays and fuels our passion as well as finding one person we're prepared to die with before age 30. According to nearly every financial planning source, adults are supposed to have one year of their salary saved before they turn 30 and nearly every millennial is currently failing at this. Strapped with student debt, most of us are lucky if our health insurance is more than a vape.

When a recent Reddit user asked the jaded internet, "What part of adulthood were you absolutely not prepared for?" stressed out adults delivered. What's that they say again about preparing for life? The way to make God laugh is to tell him your plans? Sounds about right.