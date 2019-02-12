17 people share struggles of adulthood they weren't prepared for. What is healthcare?

Growing up is the worst.
Between taxes, healthcare, bills, rent and wine to deal with all the taxes, healthcare, bills, and rent--it's amazing any of us make it through. Not to mention, the pressure to find a career that both pays and fuels our passion as well as finding one person we're prepared to die with before age 30. According to nearly every financial planning source, adults are supposed to have one year of their salary saved before they turn 30 and nearly every millennial is currently failing at this. Strapped with student debt, most of us are lucky if our health insurance is more than a vape.
When a recent Reddit user asked the jaded internet, "What part of adulthood were you absolutely not prepared for?" stressed out adults delivered. What's that they say again about preparing for life? The way to make God laugh is to tell him your plans? Sounds about right.
1. Too real, "GrandatZero."
*gestures vaguely at everything*
2. 100%, "Jhendrix37."
There's always something you have to do. Like even when relaxing there's things you really should be doing.
3. This is scary, "reddit_while_i_sleep."
Your parents getting noticeably older each time you see them
4. Definitely, "CaseOfTheMondaysss."
Interviewing for jobs that I don’t really want
5. Oh no, "trickybish. "
Loneliness. The depressing monotony of working the same job day after day.
6. This is deep, "hjg1."
15 yo: "I know everything"
25 yo: "I don't know anything"
35 yo: "Nobody knows anything"
7. The grocery store struggle, "onehitwondur."
Planning out a week's worth of meals before going to the grocery store and then not wanting to eat the meal I planned but doing it anyway
8. Amen, "Emstar05."
How tired I would be. All. The. Time.
9. It's ok, nobody does, "Guitar3544."
Everything. I mean it. All of it. I have absolutely no clue what I'm doing.
10. Laundry is the worst, "sassyelle."
Laundry. The chore that is literally never finished.
11. So real, "BetterBrandon."
Realizing that time does in fact fly by.
12. Choose wisely, "Infinite_Corndog."
Marrying and having kids with the wrong person can ruin your life
13. Moms know everything, "to_the_tenth_power."
Cooking the stuff my mom makes with ease. It's not as easy as it looks and nowhere near as tasty. I'm learning though.
14. Only the good go bald, "Eddie-ed666."
Fucking baldness.
15. Cheese is expensive, "robjzh5."
The price of cheese
16. True, "blackday44."
That common quip about how money can't buy happiness?
Bullshit.
17. The absolute worst, "shitscroll."
Healthcare.