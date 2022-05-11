17 people share the behavior that screams 'I'm entitled.'

Nobody believes they're the entitled customer demanding to speak to the manager, but if you can't locate the Walmart Wanda, you very well might be her...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What screams 'I am entitled?'" people were ready to share the red flags in someone's attitude and perspective that signal everyone around them to stay away before the Karen transformation cycle is complete.

1.

"I will have you fired!" - Vergo27

2.

People who consistently show up to important sh*t late - Appropriate-Room6845

3.

Parking a luxury car over two spaces. - alanmagid

4.

People who don't pick up after their dogs and throw cigarette butts on the ground - EdgeMiserable4381

5.

Not using your blinker to change lanes - MrPelham

6.

Getting angry at waiters if your food "takes too long" - BigTongueLover22

7.