17 people share the behavior that screams 'I'm entitled.'

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What screams 'I am entitled?'" people were ready to share the red flags in someone's attitude and perspective that signal everyone around them to stay away before the Karen transformation cycle is complete.
"I will have you fired!" - Vergo27
People who consistently show up to important sh*t late - Appropriate-Room6845
Parking a luxury car over two spaces. - alanmagid
People who don't pick up after their dogs and throw cigarette butts on the ground - EdgeMiserable4381
Not using your blinker to change lanes - MrPelham
Getting angry at waiters if your food "takes too long" - BigTongueLover22
Hitting the back of someone’s car and then blaming it on them - Receptiveskeptic