17 people share the rudest things guests did in their homes. Don't look up 'upper-decking.'

House guests can be...a lot.

Sometimes even if you have the best intentions, people will still take advantage of your hospitality. While we've all had awkward roommate stories, as we get older we start to demand a little more respect from others. That doesn't stop people from blowing up our bathrooms and hiding the evidence, stealing our items, drinking our liquor, or peeing in our trashcans. Some people are animals. It can't be helped.

So when a recent Reddit user asked the question, "What's the rudest thing a guest in your home has done?" people were ready to complain about the horror stories that keep them up at night. Put down your lunch, things are about to get disturbing.

1. The rudest person in this situation is the mom, "diphoemacy."