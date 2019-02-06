17 people share the rudest things guests did in their homes. Don't look up 'upper-decking.'

House guests can be...a lot.
Sometimes even if you have the best intentions, people will still take advantage of your hospitality. While we've all had awkward roommate stories, as we get older we start to demand a little more respect from others. That doesn't stop people from blowing up our bathrooms and hiding the evidence, stealing our items, drinking our liquor, or peeing in our trashcans. Some people are animals. It can't be helped.
So when a recent Reddit user asked the question, "What's the rudest thing a guest in your home has done?" people were ready to complain about the horror stories that keep them up at night. Put down your lunch, things are about to get disturbing.
1. The rudest person in this situation is the mom, "diphoemacy."
my 10-year-old distant cousin unwrapped 3 new bars of soap and flushed them down the toilet on the 3rd floor of my house. That night, we returned from dinner to find water dripping from the ceiling on the first floor—the third floor bathroom had flooded and the water leaked through the floor, dripped from the ceiling of the second floor, and leaked though to the ceiling of the first floor. the whole mess cost thousands of dollars to repair.
the kid confessed everything with great glee and his mother just thought it was the funniest thing.
2. These people are monsters, "f1owers."
Stole money from our engagement cards, at our house, during our engagement party.
3. This is a nightmare, "texastica."
Used my laptop to watch porn and it ended up with tons of viruses. Took a big dump and put almost a whole roll of toilet paper in the toilet. Told my nephew his friend was never allowed back.
4. Love is rough, "scarletmanuka."
We had two couples come to stay with us from overseas and one of the couples spent the entire time arguing and getting into massive fights. This included screaming, crying, slamming doors, sulking, the works. For three weeks. It was the longest three weeks of my life.
5. Oh no, "xandriaaa."
Stole $70, shot meth in my bathroom, dropped lit cigarettes on my carpet; tried to justify it by saying they cleaned my sink.
6. Not cute at all, "Squiii."
Let their child punch our brand new TV and laughed as he did it as if it was cute
7. Um, what? "KikiParker888."
Tried to crawl into bed with me while I was asleep with my husband next to me in bed. Creepy and rude.
8. No thanks, "NoAffect14."
Kid tried to cut my birthday cake, and open my presents. The whole time his mom was laughing like it was some joke.
9. Hell no, "take_us_there_skitch. "
So I was away for the weekend, and my roommate had some friends over for drinks. Problem is, when he drinks he often blacks out, which he did before ensuring all his friends had left. In the morning he discovers 2 friends stayed the night, in my room. Not cool, but at least they didn’t drink and drive I guess? So not initially enraged....but when I finally make it home I discover BLOOD that is very clearly from PERIOD SEX on my duvet cover. Not “whoopsies started in the middle of the night puddle” but edge of the bed, on top, smeared around. And we’re not party college kids, we’re all mid 30’s with real jobs and what one might assume is a little bit of respect. They’re not welcome back.
10. Yikes, "fireinvestigator113."
My ex girlfriend got shitfaced drunk at my grandmothers funeral then got into a screaming match with my brother and dad in the front yard.
11. This is hell, "analogHedgehog."
When I was in university, one of roommates asked if a high school friend of his from back home could come visit and stay in our apartment for a night or two. I agreed, but I was writing midterms and was stressed beyond belief so I firmly requested that they not party at our place so that I could get to sleep uninterrupted.
I came home from the library at 11pm and they were both shitfaced. My roommate was passed out in his bedroom, there was rank-smelling puke all over the toilet seat, and his friend had brought a girl home from the campus bar and was currently having sex in my bed. WTF.
I kicked his (and her) asses out of the apartment, and then ended up doing laundry at 11:30pm because my sheets were sweaty and covered in their fuck-juices.
I no longer speak with this roommate.
12. NOPE, "WELCO."
I had people over at my apartment and someones friend upper decked my toilet.
13. What, "faerie03?"
Let her dog, who was on a leash, pee on me and continue talking to finish her thought before taking him outside. She also didn’t help clean it up.
14. This is abuse, "kweenbreen."
Picked up my very small poodle, held her on her back with two hands over a 10 ft balcony. If my dog would’ve even wiggled, she would’ve fallen to her death
15. This person has no respect, "easyiris."
I came downstairs to find her holding an entire block of cheddar cheese and taking bites out of it like a sandwich.
16. Dogs always know, "dadadawn."
My cousin and her daughter, who has down syndrome, were visiting and staying with me in my home. Her kid pooped in a quilt, and for some reason my cousin rolled it up and shoved it in the closet in the guest room without telling me.
I discovered it after they left (it was rolled up pretty good so I didn't smell it immediately) because my dog stood in front of the closet and barked nonstop until I came and found it...She was so offended by it and didn't stop barking until it was completely cleaned up, haha.
17. Oh my god, "naigung."
Drank half of the $200 bottle of tequila I got my wife for her birthday. She filled it up with water so we wouldn’t notice though...