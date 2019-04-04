17 people share the scariest ways they've been woken up. Beware of sleepwalking children.

Being woken up to anything that isn't birds singing, sun shining and a tray of coffee, bagels and mimosas is rough.
In a perfect world, we'd all be able to let our bodies naturally wake us up when we had enough sleep and we wouldn't need to rely on scary alarm clocks blaring sounds that terrify us into alertness. We've all had some times, though, where we woke up to something incredibly surprising. I can't begin to count the sleepover parties I had as a child where I'd be woken up by crude drawings on my face, ketchup in my hair, or whipped cream on my pillow case. As an adult, the fun surprises of loud construction, drunk friends, flooding bathrooms and emboldened cats are pretty common.
Things got interesting, though, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What is the worst/scariest thing that has woken you up?" and the internet was ready to reveal their wildest moments. From insects to children straight up of a horror movie, these will make you want to sleep with the light on tonight...
1. Death to Roombas, "CallMeTDD."
Anyone here have one of those robotic vacuums? When the power goes out those fuckers start wandering around lost, bumping into shit. Absolutely terrifying thing to be woken up by at 3 in the morning.
2. Wow this is truly terrifying, "SuicidalAstronaut."
My 2 year-old standing over me with a kitchen knife. He wanted sliced apples at 4:00 in the morning, and somehow managed to climb up on table and pull out a knife. Now we keep them in the cupboard.
3. Nope nope nope, "Reprehend45."
My daughter was a sleepwalker. There is something so indescribably creepy about waking up to a four-year-old standing at your bedside, just staring. She wouldn't make a sound; she'd let her stinky breath wake me up. Then once I recovered from the shock of her being there, she'd speak in tongues because she wasn't really awake. I'd assure her she was asleep and escort her back to her room to be tucked in, never taking my eyes off her for fear her head would swivel around fully and she'd laugh maniacally at me. Scared the piss out of me every time.
4. Are you ok, "undercooked_lasagna?"
Oh yeah I remember waking up to my gym teacher shouting my name but thankfully nobody else was in the closet with us.
5. Probably ghosts, "cesilio."
When I was a baby my brother would sleepwalk, he would have been around 4. He would point behind my parents and let out blood curdling screams. After we moved it stopped.
6. Yeah that would definitely wake someone up, "audioinyourface."
In January of this year a car ran into my bedroom at 1am
7. Absolutely not, "TheIrishninjas."
A spider landing on my face. In retrospect, the little guy was probably as terrified as I was, think it had accidentally fallen somehow, but God damn it was scary.
8. Be nice to dogs, "FastBreakPoints."
The sound of my stepfather screaming “Get the FUCK out of our house!”
I’m in bed thinking that a person is in here, but turns out it was our neighbors dog, lol.
That night there was a storm and it knocked over one of their trees onto our fence so their dog came into our backyard and into our house through a doggie door.
9. Yikes, "brijjen."
In grad school, my roommate standing directly over me, staring down at me
She couldn’t decide if she should wake me up or not - she kept hearing this deep voice mumbling at inconsistent intervals and was torn between “there’s someone in the house” and “I’m finally actually losing my mind” (she was studying psych at the time).
We finally figured out that it was the smoke detector wanting new batteries but holy hell, she scared me
10. Oh my god, "Kataratz."
My dad started screaming my name. It completely freaked me out. And I could hear it was coming from his room across the hallway. It sounded as if I was in hell and there was giant echo. I was scared as hell. 5 Minutes later I gained bravery and went to him and saw my mom broke her arm lmfao.
11. Very sorry this happened to you, "carpediem13."
A rustling noise in the mini trash can near my bed. At first I thought it was my fan making the bag move but when I put my ihpone light near it, something jumped and moved.
A cockroach to wake me up at 5AM.
12. Cats are evil, "zogolophigon."
Woke up suffocating, something heavy pressing down on my face covering my mouth and nose. At first i thought it was my duvet so tried to shift it but it wouldnt budge. The tried to reach up and force this thing off me. Turns out it was just my fat cat who decided to curl up on my face and was unwilling to move until I used all my strength to slide him off
13. This definitely wins weirdest, "BtotheHtotheIll"
This isn't bad or scary, just strange. I was once woken up by a snail.
I was sleeping in a room in the basement. One morning, I was woken up by a sound that went "Squeak (like a squeegee), tap, tap, tap; squeak, tap, tap tap."
I couldn't figure out what was making the sound, so I looked around the room. When I looked out the window, I saw that a snail was crawling across it and making the sound. The squeak was the snail moving. The tap came from its shell knocking against the glass.
14. Terrifying, "jokeascool."
A red fox screaming outside my bedroom window in the middle of the night. It literally sounds like a woman being tortured and screaming in the worst pain you can imagine.
Probably didn't help that we had just watched The Autopsy of Jane Doe before going to bed. Lol
15. Damn that's rough, "DashCat9."
Girlfriend of three years had planned on coming over late morning, and she was a bit early so I was still in bed. She nudged me awake and broke up with me.
16. Wow this was a full attack, "crowfeather."
I wake up and feel something between my toes. I look down. IT’S A FUCKING WASP STUCK BETWEEN MY TOES STINGING ME OVER AND OVER AS IT DIES!
17. Wow, "tkelly20."
A girl I was having a one night stand with started getting sick after we fell asleep. Woke up covered in vomit to a crying girl. Somehow managed not to get sick myself and spent the next four hours cleaning and contemplating whether I was really that bad...