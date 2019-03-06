17 people share the weirdest reasons they were called into their boss's office.

Almost everyone has a complicated relationship with their boss.

While there are many different kinds of bosses: the ghost boss, the micro-manager, the monster, the clueless wonder, or the Michael Scott-type--most of the time you're lucky if you and your boss have a happy and healthy working relationship. In any position of power, communication and mutual respect is key. Coincidentally, communication and mutual respect is also key to romantic relationships but I wouldn't advice anyone to date their boss. It didn't go well for Bridget Jones.

When a recent Reddit user asked the internet, "What is the weirdest reason you were called into your boss's office?" the internet was prepared. Get ready to appreciate your jobs!

1. This is alarming, "MandySmash."