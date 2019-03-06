17 people share the weirdest reasons they were called into their boss's office.

Almost everyone has a complicated relationship with their boss.
While there are many different kinds of bosses: the ghost boss, the micro-manager, the monster, the clueless wonder, or the Michael Scott-type--most of the time you're lucky if you and your boss have a happy and healthy working relationship. In any position of power, communication and mutual respect is key. Coincidentally, communication and mutual respect is also key to romantic relationships but I wouldn't advice anyone to date their boss. It didn't go well for Bridget Jones.
When a recent Reddit user asked the internet, "What is the weirdest reason you were called into your boss's office?" the internet was prepared. Get ready to appreciate your jobs!
1. This is alarming, "MandySmash."
Said good morning after grabbing a water bottle near his office door and got a delayed, mumbled response. A few minutes later I get a "Come see me, please" email.
I walk in and he asks if he had been snoring and asks for water. I grab him a bottle and he takes a pill then hands me his keys, which have a market card on them, and asks me to get him a coke.
He is diabetic and a kidney transplant recipient. He had passed out and needed sugar ASAP.
2. Oh my god, "asdlpg."
Back when I was an intern, a coworker told me to give a pile of papers to my boss and to tell him that he is an "asshole". He told me explicitly that I have to call him that way. I went to my boss's office, told him who send him the papers and then I told him "Well, he also said that I should say something to you, which is really unplea" - "Is it that I am an asshole?" me:"Well yes but"- Him:"It's ok, he's one too". It turned out that those two guys are basically bffs and that they constantly do something like this.
3. Classic problem, "foammymorningpuke."
Another employee who didn't speak the same language as anyone else who happened to be in the office that day had decided to take a nap on his desk. Boss wanted to ask my opinion on what he should do about it because he was flummoxed.
4. This is a nightmare, "Cat-Mama11."
My glasses didn't match my uniform. He told me to change them. I said no because I don't have vision insurance. I told my boss I am not paying $600 or more just because my blue glasses don't go with my Olive Garden uniform. He was still insisting I change them. I told him to pay for my glasses then. Needless to say my boss shut up real quick.
5. Hardcore bullying, "huhmz."
A coworker accused me of stealing his lunch, then he went to our boss and asked to be reassigned due to 'bullying in the workplace'.
No, I did not steal his fucking food. My boss knew this as well and laughed it off.
6. Coolest boss award, "leigh094."
She wanted me to watch the detective pikachu trailer with her
7. Yikes, "Aeon_Zadak."
She had managed to get a large piece of glass lodged into her hand from a picture frame she attempted to catch when she knocked it over. I was working in a college with a nursing department so I went and got some professors.
8. This is amazing, "hockeyepidemiologist."
I was an RA in college, and whenever we had to go on rounds of the apartments we had to submit a report of what had happened on our rounds. Most of the time nothing happened and there was nothing to write about. However, I got tired of writing a paragraph or two of "started rounds... saw no one... finished rounds" so I started making my reports have themes. I wrote them up like my rounds were important plot points in cowboy, star wars, or horror movies, and usually included background music to listen to while reading them. At the end of the semester, I ended by submitting a report written in rhyme to The Night Before Christmas and he called me in to tell me that he was going to fire me (foregoing probation or any other disciplinary action first) until the dean of students saw the poem and loved it.
9. Oh man, "AngryBillsFan."
I had food poisoning and my boss thought I was just sitting in the bathroom to waste time. The discussion ended prematurely when I covered his desk in vomit
10. Goals, "SwervingLemon."
Used to make levels for Quake while taking tech support calls. One day, while modeling a level and doing an FFR (Fdisk, format, reinstall) I notice a boss out of the corner of my eye. Fuck it. I'm busted. I don't even try to hide what I'm doing. Mute the customer and ask if he needs anything. "Put youself in time when you get off this call. I'd like to see you in the pit."
The pit was a corner of the call center where all the lead techs and bosses sat.
My stomach lurches.
"Ok." I turn my attention back to the caller and finish up in about another 20 mins. I loved this job. I'm really bummed. I switch my status and start walking back to the pit, except now there's THREE bosses right outside my cubicle.
"Can you do a level that's the floor plan of the call center, with the elevator and all?"
No shit.
I was promoted a month later.
11. A+, "wynterwytch."
He found the script for Monty Python online and called me into his office to act out the parts.
12. Everyone needs an inflatable shark, "cakebasedambiguity."
I was asked to help fix the inflatable shark he had hanging from the ceiling.
13. Wikipedia knows everything, "WhipTheLlama."
In the early 2000s my boss called me in so he could show me Wikipedia, which he had just discovered. He says "ask me anything and I'll find the answer!" I asked how many tacos are sold per day in San Antonio. He was angry because that's "obviously not a question that Wikipedia can answer".
14. Woah, "p4rtyg0th."
got called into my old bosses office to ask if i noticed how bad one of my coworkers smelled, too. turns out customers were complaining and he asked me if it was true. it was. later, the same coworker disappeared and cops showed up saying he might have been involved in kidnapping a girl....... hmmm
15. Yikes, "anunwithagun."
I took too many lengthy dumps throughout the day. True story.
16. Wow, "VonMeatstein."
During allergy season I had a cough and was clearing my throat a lot. There was complaints I was too loud and having allergies on purpose...
17. Netflix passwords are gold, "livingoff2008."
boss called me in, sat me down and gave me a 50 cent raise for giving him my netflix password