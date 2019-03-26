17 people share the wittiest comebacks they're still proud of. Hint: it's about your mom.

There are few things in this life better than executing the perfect comeback.

They say revenge is bittersweet but if someone insults you and you totally destroy them with wit, the revenge is pretty much all sweet. Most of the time the best comebacks are thought of in the shower the next day, or years later when you look back on the moment with red-faced rage. Those perfect thoughts that line up right on time in response to someone's nasty comment are few and far between. When they happen, they're glorious and must be celebrated forever.

That's why it's not surprising why when a recent Reddit user asked, "What was your wittiest comeback that you're still proud of?" the internet was ready to share their finest moments of sass, wit, and cleverly crafted world magic.

1. Amazing, "cocoamoko."