17 people share the things they grew up thinking were only for rich people.

Watching your parent go to an ATM, press a few buttons and walk away with cash has many children assuming that adults just go to the magic money machine whenever they need to buy something. Earning a living, building a career, developing marketable skills, filing taxes, paying off a mortage, getting health insurance--there are plenty of things about maintaining an existence as an adult human that would confuse and bore a child to grocery store aisle-style temper tantrum tears.
Still, there are some things while growing up that we observed in a friend's or relative's house that seemed so decadent that we assumed they must be a millionaire. While sometimes kids are correct (pools are indeed luxurious), more often than not they're hilariously confused (turns out Barbie Jeeps aren't the cars of billionaires). So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something you thought as a kid was a sign someone was rich?" people were ready to share the things they assumed were the epitome of luxury as a child.