17 people share the things they grew up thinking were only for rich people.

Attempting to decode the adult world can be difficult for children, especially when they have little to no concept of how money works outside of the Monopoly board...

Watching your parent go to an ATM, press a few buttons and walk away with cash has many children assuming that adults just go to the magic money machine whenever they need to buy something. Earning a living, building a career, developing marketable skills, filing taxes, paying off a mortage, getting health insurance--there are plenty of things about maintaining an existence as an adult human that would confuse and bore a child to grocery store aisle-style temper tantrum tears.

Still, there are some things while growing up that we observed in a friend's or relative's house that seemed so decadent that we assumed they must be a millionaire. While sometimes kids are correct (pools are indeed luxurious), more often than not they're hilariously confused (turns out Barbie Jeeps aren't the cars of billionaires). So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something you thought as a kid was a sign someone was rich?" people were ready to share the things they assumed were the epitome of luxury as a child.