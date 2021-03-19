17 people share things that they never thought would happen to them until they did.

Reading about a rare experience or watching a documentary on freak accidents or big lottery wins can make it easy to separate yourself from the people experiencing it. That is, until it happens to you...

Winning the jackpot on a slot machine you tried on a whim while waiting for the restroom, missing a car accident by a millisecond that saved your life, running into an old friend on the street in a place neither of you live and eventually falling in love--life is full of cosmic, unexplainable coincidences. Even if you don't believe in karma or fate, there are some surprises in life that still stand out as one-in-a-million mysteries.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Reddit, what is something that you always thought 'that will never happen to me' until it did?" people were ready to share the good or bad events in their lives that seriously took them by surprise.

1.