17 people share the things they secretly judge other people for doing.

People talking loudly with their mouth full of food, not saying "thank you" when you hold the door open, littering out the car window, gossiping about co-workers from the corner of the break room--we all have pet peeves, but there are some things that we all can't help but judge from afar...

While judging people for their clothing, income, or lifestyle is immature and nasty middle school bully behavior, if people are rude or disrespectful in a public space it can be hard to hold back your critique. Sharing the world with lots of different people with varying skills, interests and traditions is part of what makes humanity interesting, but when the table next to you at a restaurant can't stop berating the waitress over their missing side of ranch dressing, karma is in order.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s something you secretly judge people about?" people were ready to share the habits and behaviors they quietly can't stand to witness.

What part of their life are they posting on social media. - evilislive

People who use speaker phone for music or conversations in public places. - Billy_MacC

