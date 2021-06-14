17 people share the things they secretly judge other people for doing.

While judging people for their clothing, income, or lifestyle is immature and nasty middle school bully behavior, if people are rude or disrespectful in a public space it can be hard to hold back your critique. Sharing the world with lots of different people with varying skills, interests and traditions is part of what makes humanity interesting, but when the table next to you at a restaurant can't stop berating the waitress over their missing side of ranch dressing, karma is in order.
So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s something you secretly judge people about?" people were ready to share the habits and behaviors they quietly can't stand to witness.
What part of their life are they posting on social media. - evilislive
People who use speaker phone for music or conversations in public places. - Billy_MacC
How they treat janitors/custodial staff and whether people leave more of a mess than they should because “it’s their job to clean up after me.” - hayleybeth7