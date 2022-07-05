17 people share the things that are no longer 'cool' after you turn 30.

Leaving your 20s behind can be bittersweet, but the messiness and growing pains of that tumultuous decade can cause cringe-inducing nostalgia for years to come...

So, when a Reddit user asked strangers of the internet who have graduated from their 20s, "What's not 'cool" anymore when you turn 30?" people were ready to share the activities, philosophies, and other things that lose their magic once you've celebrated that often dreaded milestone of "Dirty 30."

1.

Bragging about your high school accomplishments - Hysterical_Realist

2.

Caring what others think of me. You don’t like me? That’s fine. I live my life for me. - neuroticgypsy

3.

Bragging about overworking yourself, or otherwise overdoing anything, and not practicing self-care. - BatmanWhoRaves

4.