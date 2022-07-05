17 people share the things that are no longer 'cool' after you turn 30.

So, when a Reddit user asked strangers of the internet who have graduated from their 20s, "What's not 'cool" anymore when you turn 30?" people were ready to share the activities, philosophies, and other things that lose their magic once you've celebrated that often dreaded milestone of "Dirty 30."
Bragging about your high school accomplishments - Hysterical_Realist
Caring what others think of me. You don’t like me? That’s fine. I live my life for me. - neuroticgypsy
Bragging about overworking yourself, or otherwise overdoing anything, and not practicing self-care. - BatmanWhoRaves
Dance clubs. To be fair I hated them in my 20's too but by the time I hit 30 I wouldn't be caught dead in one. Loud music, strobe lights, waiting forever to get a drink and having to scream to speak, I just don't get it. - iconoclast63