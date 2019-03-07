17 people share things they never f*ck with. Seals might be cute, but think again.

Kangaroos, the most nerve racking thing I have ever done was walking home during a blackout with kangaroos jumping around me in the pitch black night.

3. This is upsetting, "PeachPuffin."

Seals. I thought they were super cute until I became a Marine Mammal Medic.

Found out they have bacteria in their saliva, blood, and blubber that causes infections and necrosis. The fuckers can also twist their heads almost the whole way round and have insane teeth.

When we completed the course, we were given a specific form to give to hospitals if we got bitten, because it's rare enough that hospitals don't usually know amputation is almost always necessary. I was taught by a guy who lost fingers to this, ironic as it's literally called Seal Finger.

We were taught that the only way to rescue a seal in trouble is to leap on it from behind, straddle the body and choke the fuck out of it so it doesn't literally bite your crotch and infect it.

The only ones we can help? Juveniles. This is because there was an incident when three firefighters tried to jump an adult seal in trouble, and it went jaws all over the front guys arms and thighs.

I became a marine mammal medic to help the seals I saw in the area, but now when I see them I just want to stay the fuck away lmao.

When i get the emergency texts I just cross my fingers it's a porpoise and i don't have to put the fingers at risk. :/