17 people share things they never f*ck with. Seals might be cute, but think again.

We all have our boundaries.
There are so many choices in life that if you don't stand on a firm ground, it's easy to get lot in a sea of options, styles, relationships, and career paths. While it's important to open-minded and adventurous, sometimes we all just have to say no to things that aren't serving us or things we just downright hate.
That's why when a recent Reddit user asked, "What do you *NEVER* fuck with?" the internet was ready to share their personal pet peeves and fears. Prepare yourself for a cathartic hate-fest, it's time to air out your grievances.
1. So real, "cactusbanger."
My dad's thermostat obviously.
2. Oh my god, "RiteOfSpring5."
Kangaroos, the most nerve racking thing I have ever done was walking home during a blackout with kangaroos jumping around me in the pitch black night.
3. This is upsetting, "PeachPuffin."
Seals. I thought they were super cute until I became a Marine Mammal Medic.
Found out they have bacteria in their saliva, blood, and blubber that causes infections and necrosis. The fuckers can also twist their heads almost the whole way round and have insane teeth.
When we completed the course, we were given a specific form to give to hospitals if we got bitten, because it's rare enough that hospitals don't usually know amputation is almost always necessary. I was taught by a guy who lost fingers to this, ironic as it's literally called Seal Finger.
We were taught that the only way to rescue a seal in trouble is to leap on it from behind, straddle the body and choke the fuck out of it so it doesn't literally bite your crotch and infect it.
The only ones we can help? Juveniles. This is because there was an incident when three firefighters tried to jump an adult seal in trouble, and it went jaws all over the front guys arms and thighs.
I became a marine mammal medic to help the seals I saw in the area, but now when I see them I just want to stay the fuck away lmao.
When i get the emergency texts I just cross my fingers it's a porpoise and i don't have to put the fingers at risk. :/
4. True, "PM_ME_WHATEVER_U_WANT."
Bears, men I have wronged, or the dominant turkey during mating season.
5. Wise, "seaofcheese."
Using gas to get a fire going. The number of people I have taken care of with disfiguring burns because they used gas is way too high! Ffs dont put gas on fire people! Just don't!
6. Good advice, "LordofTheKierans."
Blue ringed octopuses. They’ll kill you dead
7. Trains are scary, "queenofstickers."
Trains. Don’t play on the tracks. Don’t try to race the gate coming down. Don’t ever assume that you’ll be able to run away safely. Your tiny lizard brain cannot comprehend how quickly that massive, massive metal beast is moving, and it WILL win, and you WILL die.
8. Gotta have ocean safety, "bakowskis."
Sea. People underestimate the power of huge mass of water.
9. I mean, sometimes you have to, "always_sunshine."
The IRS. Never fuck with them.
10. But what about, "The Lion King?" "CatLadyGrip."
Warthogs. Never fuck with a warthog. They can kill you.
11. Oh man, "Farleyme."
Someone with cauliflower ears!
12. Truth, "Qisqisqis."
People forget, or have no idea at all that national parks are staffed by federal police officers. They have a LOT of authority
13. But what about, "Back to the Future," "cbrman87."
Electricity
14. Wise, "schwentheman."
Heroin
15. Good instinct, "bloomingOrchids1."
Bees. I never fuck with bees.
16. Yeah definitely not, "mintjulip."
Chili in a crockpot in a moving vehicle.
Have you seen that episode of The Office where Kevin drops the chili? Now imagine that happening all over the passenger seat (and surrounding area) of your vehicle.
Never again.
Ten years later and hermetically sealed canned chili doesn’t even get to ride in my car.
Nope.
Chili is a stationary food. No exceptions.
17. Wow, "IceColdHatDad."
That one guy you know who is usually very kind and well mannered to everyone he talks to.
“There are three things all wise men fear: the sea in storm, a night with no moon, and the anger of a gentle man.” -Patrick Rothfuss