Most of us, at some point during our kindergarten through high school graduation, were "the weird kid" at school...The bad news is, if you can't figure out who the weird kid is...it's probably you. The good news is, "weird" kids are usually way more interesting anyway. While bullying and making other kids feel bad for their differences is a serious problem in schools everywhere, sometimes students can't help but at least notice the one kid in the class who has a pipe cleaner googly eye collection in their desk. Celebrating weirdness and unique interests is critically important for child development, but we all still probably have at least one story from elementary school about the origin of a bizarre nickname of officially "weirdo kid" title. Whether you were the weird kid yourself or you sat back and applauded all the weird kids, we'll probably all remember "Red Rover Ryan" more than second grade history class.So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What did the 'weird kid' do to earn that reputation?" people were ready to go back to their school days to share their funniest memory of their quirkiest classmate.1. Raised his hand and when the teacher called on him to answer his "question", he started singing Frere Jacques. - Random_posts_22 2. He would bark like a dog when talked to. - hipnot 3. I was the president of an improv club at my high school. The weird kid was a member. Now, remember that episode of The Office when Michael would interrupt every improv scene as a cop? It was like that, except this kid always had an evil/dark magic theme. Characters in the scenes turned out to be his evil brother from the dark outlands. Imaginary props would turn into mythic swords formed from shadows. But this kid was so desperately unpopular, no one had the heart to kick him out of the club. - breakthefifthwall 4. A girl in my year at school told us that she has a ghost in her bedroom and it told her that if she didn't brush her teeth it would burn her house down. - Ihavepills 5. Wearing the same suit to class everyday - Scribblord 6. Dressed as a pirate every day for 8 years. Legit said he was leaving rural MI to move to the Caribbean and become a pirate... changed his name to blackbeard ryan... - warmweatheryeti 7. he ate a piece of gum that was stuck to the bottom of a kid's shoe... this was in high school.- idiotsandsavages 8. He would put on sunglasses and stare at girls' chests. It was obvious. - archSkeptic 9. Took a bite of a urinal cake because he was curious - nddad 10. Ate a battery in class. - ARIESARIES 11. Thought he was Barney for a week and was chasing kids. - Beaners_Unite 12. Dyed her hair jet black, used a nearly white foundation, black eye liner, hissed at everyone. - BurnAfterReading41 13. Rollerbladed all around campus and cut his hair into a blue mohawk. - maleorderbride 14. claimed to be an actual vampire - john_wicks_dead_dog 15. Would regularly scratch people like a cat - Tophers02469 16. This was in 6th grade. She told everyone she was raised by wolves. Would draw a paw print on her palm to show as proof. Howled during recess and would growl at the younger kids - snorted_kibbles 17. Blurt out “PENIS!” every single chance he got. - My_Epic_Penis