17 people share the 'weird' things they wish were socially acceptable.

There are a few strange rules and practices we all tend to follow to be polite or a "good employee" without questioning how ridiculous they are...

Having to stop and chat with every acquaintance you run into on the street or in the grocery store, smiling and nodding while a customer completely disrespects you because "it's part of your job," always having to break up a silence in a conversation, or asking "how are you?" instead of just saying "hello" to complete strangers--the unwritten etiquette rules we all blindly follow can be strange. If you stray from the behavior that is expected of you, though, you don't want people to think you're rude or inconsiderate. It can be difficult to fully avoid doing what is considered "socially acceptable," even if it feels forced, insincere, or awkward. However, if you want to take a break every hour from work to stand outside with the smokers and not smoke, but stare longingly into the abyss, go for it!