17 people share the moment they knew they had their first crush. Hint: boobs.

Everyone has a memory of the moment they were attracted to someone for the first time. Whether it was the way someone smelled or laughed, a spicy scene in a movie, or an awkward moment in class--it's hard to forget our first crush.
For many millennials, it's one of the many scenes from "Titanic" that don't involve people dying and a ship sinking. That drawing! That car! The hand! Leo's hair flip! Ah, memories.
When a recent Reddit user asked straight people of Reddit when and how they realized they were attracted to the opposite sex, the internet truly delivered. Apparently not everyone lusted over "Titanic" and the only deleted scene from "The Notebook" DVD when Ryan Gosling slowly unbuttons every single button on Rachel McAdams' dress? Good to know!
1. Too real, "Juturna."
My sister had spice girls on VHS. I was very interested in that movie.
2. This is adorable, "i_only_eat_nachos."
Kindergarten.
Girl had her hair in a braid.
I noticed it looked a certain way, but I didn’t have the word to describe it. I asked my teacher to help me.
“Braid?” she asked.
“No,” I said.
We went through four or five more words. After each no, she’d ask me to explain more. Eventually she figured out the word.
“Oh,” she said, “you think it’s pretty.”
“Yeah,” I said, “she’s pretty.”
3. Oh no, "Byzio."
There used to be a website called whitehouse.com
It was NOT a site dedicated to the White House. It was porn. My friends and I quickly exited the window in shock, but I thought, "I liked that."
4. Shout out to the catalogue days, "S0N_OF_C0RHAL."
When I was ten and found an underwear magazine in the mail
5. 5th grade is tough, "PoeGhost."
One day in 5th grade I noticed a lot of the girls in my class had boobs.
6. Pretty sure this is everyone's, "joojoobee123."
The movie titanic, during that one drawing scene.
7. Ass is important, "Yossi25."
11 years old. I was sitting in the drive through at El Pollo Loco, and this girl walked by in 1990s spandex jean shorts.
And all I remember was ass.
8. Ha, "Iguesssowtfnot."
I was pretty young like 5 or 6 something like that, my parent put on Cartoon Network but didn’t notice when it’s runtime or whatever was over and the channel switched to showing movies, one of the movies had this nude scene in it, I don’t remember much of what it was about, I just remember there was a naked lady tied up to a chair, anyways, the moment I saw that lady’s boobs I was like...yep I gotta get my hands on a pair of those.
9. Classic, "jaseguitar."
Poison Ivy in Batman and Robin. Weird but it did something for me.
10. Wow this is poetic, "BradyDill."
It wasn’t a gradual realization for me. I was sitting, bored, in a sixth grade class, when I thought, “I wonder if I still think girls are gross,” followed immediately by, “I wonder if I am gay.” So I imagined myself kissing Mike, a hot piece of sixth-grade male ass on my right. No, that was disgusting.
Then I imagined myself kissing Clarissa, on my left. And this started the most intense and all-consuming crush I’ve ever had, or ever will have. It was fucking magical.
11. Amazing, "awallpapergirl."
When I was four I saw a photo of Fabio. What followed was an exchange that went something like this:
"Mom. Is that a man? (looking at his thighs) He looks like a tree."
"Yes. His name is Fabio."
"I like him a lot."
12. This is so cute, "Renmauzuo."
5th grade. This new girl transferred to our school from somewhere else, and we ended up sitting next to each other in computer class. We were playing some silly game and trying to help each other but, neither of us was doing great. Something happened in the game that was really silly and we both started laughing. Watching her smiling and laughing like that was the start of my first real crush, and that's when I knew I liked girls.
13. Yes, Fran, "JamMikeHunt666."
When I saw The Nanny on tv for the first time... Really did it for me. The Nanny named Fran!
14. Obviously, "Grumpus1988."
Princess Leia.
15. Oh my god, "ThasMyPlank."
Met this girl in primary, for my little mind she was perfect i guess. Well long story short i had a crush on her for 13 years and then i finally asked her out and now I'm married to her. Btw i met her when i was 5 and finally had the courage to ask her out when i was 18 and at this point she was on the other side of the country but we made it work.
16. Goth girls forever, "dusk27."
When I was 7 and Addams Family movie came out and I saw Christina Ricci. That’s when I knew I liked girls and gothic girls that have a possibility of killing me really attracted me. Same to this day
17. Everyone loves swagger, "awonderingeye."
Age 7. Saw a boy casually walking onto the soccer field and I was like "ok, I really like something about that swagger"