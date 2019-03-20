17 people share the moment they knew they had their first crush. Hint: boobs.

Everyone has a memory of the moment they were attracted to someone for the first time. Whether it was the way someone smelled or laughed, a spicy scene in a movie, or an awkward moment in class--it's hard to forget our first crush.

For many millennials, it's one of the many scenes from "Titanic" that don't involve people dying and a ship sinking. That drawing! That car! The hand! Leo's hair flip! Ah, memories.

When a recent Reddit user asked straight people of Reddit when and how they realized they were attracted to the opposite sex, the internet truly delivered. Apparently not everyone lusted over "Titanic" and the only deleted scene from "The Notebook" DVD when Ryan Gosling slowly unbuttons every single button on Rachel McAdams' dress? Good to know!