17 people share where their high school crushes are today. (Hint: Probably gay.)

They say first love is the strongest, but nobody forgets their first real crush. It hits everyone like a boombox to the face at a school talent show and it makes us sweaty, anxious and weird.

Whether you have the type of high school love that involves promises of marriage and babies, emo make out sessions in cemeteries, or only communicating via text message and then running away the second you see them in the hallway--first love is true love. There's a reason why Romeo & Juliet had to die and it's because being a teenager in love makes everyone fully insane.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, a recent Reddit thread asked users, "What is your high school crush doing now?" and people truly went there. From heartwarming tales of unrequited love to reigniting old flames into adulthood, love is in the internet air. Welcome back to high school, we hope you all find Hershey kisses in your lockers.