18 people share the worst excuse they ever heard when someone dumped them.

Heartbreak is never easy, but when the breakup talk is at least somewhat mature and rational, it can help heal the wounds faster than the classic nonsensical schoolyard-style "It's over" text message...

So, when a Reddit user asked internet strangers, "What excuses have you heard when you were dumped?" after a former partner left them because they "weren't going anywhere in life," scorned lovers everywhere were ready to share their horror stories from the romantic trenches.

1.

"You're not Jewish." Well...yeah. You already knew that - Jayquack

2.

"Imagine you're walking down a lane and find a stick in the hedge. What if there's a better stick further on? I can't stay with you, because I feel like I'm going to miss finding that bigger stick". - misterjta

3.

My fiancé of 3 years dumped me with the explanation, "we go to Target WAY too much. Also, I don't love you." - verandi

4.