17 people share the worst and most common red flags they've seen from potential jobs.

Applying for a job can be a stressful experience, especially when red flags keep popping up during the interview process...

Trust your instincts when an employer is telling you the truth about what the position requires or the office culture. If you're not going to sign up to arrive early, leave late, and feel guitly about taking a vacation day, it's important to really listen carefully to the not-so-subtle hints. Vague or suspicious excuses for why the position has such a high turnover rate or a hiring manager who says that the office is "like a family," could all be signs that the job wants to get away with paying you very little to do a whole lot. Shout out to the retail job I had that told potential staff during the interview that the job requires you to regularly lie and trick customers into spending money they don't want to spend.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some red flags when talking to potential employers?" people were ready to share the signs you should bail on a job opportunity mid-interview.