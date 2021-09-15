17 people share their worst 'I'm not paid enough for this' moment from work.

Working in customer service, retail, or the service industry can make any otherwise reliable, responsible, employee dream of walking out in a fit of rage if one more "Karen" demands a meeting with the manager.

Navigating through the chaos of bad Yelp reviews, customers screaming about their Ranch dressing, being told to smile more while balancing a tray of fragile brunch mimosas--we all have a moment on the clock that makes us question all our life choices. Sometimes it doesn't matter what the company "perks" are that allow cold brew on tap, table tennis breaks, or bean bag chairs in the office, there just isn't enough money that can convince you it's worth it to explain to a CEO earning four times your income how to copy and paste a sentence.

Knowing your worth and demanding to be paid fairly for your skills is important, and if you need to rage-quit your restaurant job because a shrieking unhinged toddler just shoved a chicken nugget in your ear while you were cleaning up vomit on the floor from a drunk customer, then so be it. So, when a Reddit user asked "What was your 'I'm not paid enough for this sh*t' moment?" people were ready to share their horror stories from the hustle.