It can be startling to think one way your entire life only to see the light, realize you were wrong, and have your whole perspective on onions shift...Whether it's an entire philsophy, practice, lifestyle choice or something simple such as a food preference or clothing style, we've all had our minds fully blown at least once. As children, it's easy to believe whatever the people around you tell you to follow, but when you're old enough to research and think critically, it can be alarming to discover that all this time your parents were totaly wrong about slice and bake cookies being the "only" way to "bake" cookies...Whether you learn the truth from loved one, or you switch sides on a political issue after learning more, there's no shame in changing your opinion based on evidence and knowledge whether that issue is a brand of cheese or a serious social subject. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your "holy sh*t, I've been on the wrong side of things for so long' story?" people were ready to share the moment it clicked that they need to change their thinking about something.1. Growing up there was this stop sign outside the entrance of our neighborhood that apparently was being covered all the time by the old ladies tree. So growing up I never noticed it was there, till one day we got a new cop in town. And as per usual I going about my day when I noticed I’m being pulled over. The cop say to me “You ran passed that stop sign. ” And he pointed at what was the bottom 25% of one. I said to him “Wow, I’ve lived here my whole life and never noticed that. I must have been running it this whole time” he smiled at me and gave me a verbal. - therealfakebodhi 2. Antibiotics. My mother always told me never to take them and that they weaken the immune system and so forth. Well I had strep throat and I’m a 911 Dispatcher. These are two things you can’t have at the same time. Hospital gave me the antibiotics and they worked almost instantly. Back to work the next day. - johnnyb61 3. Being edgy and slightly rude/sarcastic all the time to be funny. More often than not people just see you as being an as*hole and won’t find it funny - Quackman2096 4. Without any sort of context, and without any real studying, I thought that "Scientology" was a form of faith based in facts, logic, and rational thought. Internet didn't exist yet, and I wasn't the most diligent student. - RadleyCunningham 5. Not me, but a friend I used to work with randomly asked the group one afternoon (we were a group of adolescent farmers), "Don't you guys hate when you get sh*t on your balls?" After a couple uncomfortable stares and a few "I think you're doing it wrong" statements, we learned he had been wiping back to front all his life, resulting in sh*tty balls when they were particularly nasty. Cherry on the cake was around 15 seconds or so of awkward silence later when he muttered, barely audibly, "I'm so mad at my parents." - chooseph 6. Sauerkraut. Got it into my head that I hated it because I hated coleslaw. Then I was in my 30s, hungry, I had like five minutes before I had to go on stage, and there’s a bratwurst cart nearby. I love bratwurst. I sent someone to get a bratwurst, no kraut, and he misheard me but I said “screw it.” And then I bit into heaven. The best sauerkraut I have ever eaten was at a Polish restaurant in Manitou Springs. They made their own. - BigYeahColorado 7. It took me 19 years to discover that pepper is amazing and should be put on literally everything - iJarbus 8. I was calling a xylophone a glockenspiel (and vice versa) for 25 years until my friend (after more than a few debates on the topic) introduced me to a professional percussionist - sweet_chick283 9. I just turned 20 years old, about 1 month ago I figured out that I can remove the silverware basket from the dishwasher to make it easier to put away. - Tristeeno 10. When I was growing up, anytime we went out to eat my dad would ask for no onions if onions were involved. I assumed that onions were bad, so I disliked them myself for years unless they were caramelized or otherwise cooked way down like in a stew. Then I forgot to ask for a burger without onions. Holy sh*t, onions are amazing. - FeralBadger 11. My parents fed us Miracle Whip for my entire childhood and the first time I tasted proper mayonnaise I almost cried. - jwc1995 12. Broccoli, my goodness what a magical vegetable. As a kid I was a bit picky about what I ate but I eventually grew out of it. I got to experience so many delicious foods but the one that floored me was broccoli. There are different ways to prepare it that just makes a dish go beyond what thought imaginable. My favorite way to prepare it is lightly steamed with lemon and crushed black pepper. - apheix 13. Drinking till you black out every night isn't cool or trendy. - OrickJagstone 14. I grew up pouring the milk before the cereal - ForgotTheNapkins 15. I "didn't like" tacos until I was about 8. In reality, I never tried them and I thought they looked gross so I just claimed to not like the taste. Then, I finally broke and I tried one. I'm a changed woman. - criuggn 16. Used my son’s electric razor yesterday out of curiosity. 40 years of shaving with a blade came to an end in about five seconds. “Holy sh*t! This is great!” - grecianformula 17. Mormonism. Age 10: didn't know anything else Age 20: autopilot but still going strong Age 30: shitballs what a mindf*ck. I wasn't raised in a cult... was I? Guys? Hello? - crystalmerchant