17 people share stories of something they witnessed that they can't forget.

Unique moments with a stranger, an animal doing an oddly human thing, or a once-in-a-lifetime sighting can stick with you forever...

Even it's just particularly catchy song lyrics or the landline number of your childhood best friend, there are some memories that we just can't get out of our minds. The other people in your story might not even find that particular moment in their lives memorable, but sometimes a passerby or odd conversation just gets permanently embedded in the folds of our brains. Why do we still know the code to the cash register at our first job or the exact seating chart of every kid at our third grade birthday party? Life is full of mysterious scenes, scents, and events but the ones that decide to move in and set up shop can be curious.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something you witnessed that you will never forget?" people were eager to share memorable sightings, experiences, or things they just simply can't ever get out of their heads.