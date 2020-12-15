17 people share stories of the worst scandal that happened at their school.

Drama, rumors and gossip travel quickly through the halls of a school, especially when the juicy secret involves a teacher or faculty member...

Secrets are never kept very long in a school and even if the staff tries to keep gossip at bay, by the end of the school day everyone is usually aware of the latest spicy news story from the student tea pipeline. Whether it's an affair, a locker fight, the principals car gift-wrapped in the parking lot, a student finding the perfect method to cheat on an exam, or a wild animal loose in the library for the senior prank--there's usually never a dull moment when you trap a bunch of hyper pre-teens into a building for eight hours a day and force them to focus on the mitochondria.

The day the principal was arrested, the morning when a kid drove into the cafeteria window by accident, the time they thought an intruder was entering the building but it was actually just a kid with a guitar and the fault of a fuzzy security camera? We all remember the moments when school was particularly more exciting than usual and the halls were buzzing with an unspoken "can you believe this?"