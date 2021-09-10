17 people share the unwritten social rules everyone should follow but doesn’t.

Navigating through a crowded public space or working in customer service can make any otherwise calm person draft a lengthy list of laws of basic human decency they wish people had to abide by.

We all have our petty hill to die on whether it's being a black coffee drinker who can't handle waiting in the eternal morning coffee shop line while everyone orders complicated whipped candy drinks that take a century to make or being the person who always angrily expects a sincere "thank you" when holding the door for strangers. Being polite and respecting the people around you should be second nature, but unfortunately many people need to be reminded that stopping sidewalk traffic to block the entrance to the subway for a stop-and-chat about the dinner reservation is incredibly rude.

Having a loud phone conversation on public transportation, refusing to calm your toddler who is having a four-part meltdown at the movie theater, or cutting the line for the bathroom at the concert will probably reward you some bad karma. Can I take "people with checked luggage should be able to exit the plane first without wasting five years of their lives for the people with carry-on luggage to grab their bags from the overhead bins with the speed and sense of urgency of a clumsy drunk sloth" to the Supreme Court?